Brothers save more than 100 trapped fish after river floods

Published: 7:00 PM January 4, 2021

Ashton (left) and Callum Scott, who saved fish that became trapped after the River Gipping burst its banks - Credit: Matt Scott

Two Bramford youngsters heroically saved more than 100 fish which had become trapped in a puddle after the River Gipping flooded.

Matt Scott was taking his sons Callum, 11, and Ashton, eight, on a bicycle ride through the nearby Hazel Wood on Saturday afternoon when they noticed the fish swimming in overflooded water around 30 feet away from the river.

The flooding had been caused by Storm Bella, which brought gusts of around 60mph to Suffolk after Christmas and caused river banks to burst across the county.

The boys managed to quickly return a few of the fish to the river on their bicycle ride, but decided to come back to the woodland the next day as they were running out of daylight.

The brothers, from Bramford, near Ipswich, saved the fish after discovering them on a bicycle ride - Credit: Matt Scott

When they returned the following morning, the puddle the fish were swimming in had become much shallower as some of the water had soaked into the soil overnight.

Using buckets, nets and their bare hands, the brothers picked up more than 100 pike, perch and roach, as well as several baby fish.

The boys managed to save all the fish that were swimming in the puddle, with Mr Scott praising his sons' efforts in a post on social media.

Mr Scott said the fish would have likely died by Sunday evening if his sons had not intervened.

The "proud" father also said Callum and Ashton would look to find more fish that become trapped whenever the river floods in the future and make it into a routine.

Matt Scott with his sons, who saved more than 100 fish - Credit: Matt Scott

Mr Scott said: "On the Saturday, Callum and Ashton wanted to take their new bikes that they got for Christmas in the woods.

"We found the fish and managed to get a few out by hand.

"When we came back the next day, a lot of the water had soaked into the soil. They would have died by the evening - they were trapped.

"It was very good of them. They were so proud. Usually they are stuck on their PlayStation.

"I'm so proud of them. They woke up at 6am on Sunday morning wanting to get going, even though it was still dark.

"You'll never save everything when it floods, but they did what they could."