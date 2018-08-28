Partly Cloudy

Fisons developers given court order to make site safer

PUBLISHED: 11:39 31 January 2019 | UPDATED: 13:04 31 January 2019

Fisons was hit by two fires in 2018 Picture: GREGG BROWN

Developers at the former Fisons fertiliser factory in Bramford have been issued with court order to make the site safer amid concerns over its security.

A recent poll showed that most people want Fisons to be used for housing Picture: ARCHANTA recent poll showed that most people want Fisons to be used for housing Picture: ARCHANT

Peterborough-based Paper Mill Lane Properties was taken to court by Mid Suffolk District Council this week.

Last April Suffolk Fire and Rescue was called to two blazes on different parts of the site.

Since then further concerns have been made about fly-tipping and unauthorised access to the former factory.

The case had been adjourned several times this month already to allow Paper Mill Lane Properties to gather more evidence.

Developers now have until July to make the site safe Picture: GREGG BROWNDevelopers now have until July to make the site safe Picture: GREGG BROWN

However, magistrates have now ordered the company to “execute such works as may be necessary to obviate the danger” at the site and prevent further deterioration that could constitute a danger to the public.

The company now has until July 28 to complete work at the site to Mid Suffolk’s satisfaction.

David Burn, Mid Suffolk District Council cabinet member for the environment, said: “We’re grateful to the magistrates for issuing this order.

“We’ve spent the last year trying to work with the landowner to secure the former Fisons site and protect the public from the danger the current condition of the building presents.

“It’s regrettable that we have had to resort to a court order to protect the public, but it is important that owners of not just historic buildings but all buildings understand that their duty of care is not an optional extra but a statutory responsibility.”

Kelvin Dakin, who leads the Save the Northern Warehouse campaign, said he was pleased with the latest news.

“This is definitely a step in the right direction, at last, but we wait to see what work is carried out and when,” said Mr Dakin.

“A solution is still urgently needed for the eventual use of the site and the restoration of the listed building.”

In 2014 the site was earmarked for housing and offices but so far no work has been undertaken.

In a recent poll by this newspaper, 37% of the 111 respondents said they still wanted the site to be used for housing - with a further 22% believing that the site could be used to house community facilities.

Paper Mill Lane Properties has been contacted for comment.

READ MORE: WATCH: Drone footage shows how what Bramford Fisons site looks like now

