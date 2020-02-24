New live/work properties given green light for former garden centre

New live/work units which could help reduce commuter traffic have been given the go-ahead on the site of a former garden centre.

The specially designed units are planned for construction alongside 20 new homes on the former By-Pass Nurseries site in Bramford Road, Bramford.

The buildings will act as a replacement for a normal double garage and will sit alongside four and five bed homes which are planned for the estate.

There will also be seven affordable homes built by M.C.C Developments including one three bed house, for two bed houses and two one bed flats.

Planning officers from Mid Suffolk District Council granted planning permission for the homes in March 2018 and have now permitted some reserved matters for the new development.

However, a council spokesperson said that it is important for officers to weigh up the economic benefits against existing employment infrastructure.

They said: "Live-work units, which can help to cut down commuter traffic, are normally associated with larger urban areas and are not very common in the district.

"With any application of this nature, we must carefully balance and consider the potential economic benefits while protecting the vitality of existing employment centres.

"While we're aware of previous similar schemes which haven't been successful, this particular one in Bramford includes separate outbuildings and housing, providing a balanced work and living space.

"Every application must be considered carefully before any decision is made and our Local Plan and Joint Local Plan helps to ensure this type of development is sustainable."

Each live/work space will be two-stories high and will feature a van parking space as well as small kitchen, toilet and two upstairs rooms suitable for office space.

There will also be two large storage spaces and four skylights.

Within a report which advised the plans were given the go-ahead, council planning officers said that the live/work units would provide economic benefits to the area, filling the shortfall of smaller scale employment units.

As well as the homes, 64 parking spaces will be provided, excluding garages.

Many of the homes will have four parking spaces plus a double garage and will be accessed from Bramford Road.

A large area of public open space is proposed on the western edge of the site.