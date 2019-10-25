Co-op refurb means 5-week closure of Post Office near Ipswich

A village post office near Ipswich is to close for more than a month while a major revamp is carried out at the Co-op where the branch is based.

Bramford Post Office will close on Tuesday, October 29 at 4pm so that the major refit can be carried at the store in The Street.

It is due to open approximately five weeks later at 9am on Thursday, November 28.

Customers who use the store have been advised to use nearby post offices in neighbouring villages and towns during the closure, including at Surbiton Post office two miles away and Claydon Post Office, which is also nearby.

A spokesman for the Post Office said the same range of services would be available at both Surbiton and Claydon.