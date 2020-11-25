Primary school unveils £1.5million four-classroom extension

Year 1 children at Bramford CEVC Primary School standing outside their new classroom.

A huge extension at Bramford CEVC Primary School has finally been completed - with four new classrooms enabling it to increase capacity by more than 100 children.

The extension at Bramford CEVC Primary School has finally been completed.

The £1.5million project was part funded by a Community Infrastructure Levy (CIL) contribution by Mid Suffolk District Council to cope with increased demand from local housing developments.

Emma Burgess, executive headteacher at the school, said: “It has been exciting to see our new building develop and we are thrilled to now have these amazing extra facilities at our school to further enhance and improve our learning environment.

“I would like to thank everyone who worked on the project, especially given the additional challenges faced due to the pandemic.

“It is a facility which will be enjoyed by our pupils now and for many years to come as our school community grows.”

Emma Burgess, headteacher of Bramford CEVC Primary School, is thrilled to have extra facilities to improve the learning environment.

The school can now offer 315 permanent places, up from 210. It also benefited from work to resurface the playground and landscape.

As well as the new standalone block, the existing Early Years building was remodelled and parking facilities increased.

The extension at Bramford CEVC Primary School has finally been completed.

The project, which began work in February, required extensive collaboration between Brooks and Wood Ltd, Concertus Design and Property Consultants Ltd and Suffolk County Council to provide pupils with energy efficient classrooms that increase natural light and ventilation.

Councillor Mary Evans, cabinet member for children’s services, education and skills, was delighted to see the project completed.

She said: “The new block contains four classrooms which are energy efficient with excellent natural light and ventilation, providing pupils with the optimum learning environment.

“The new block provides a much-needed additional 105 places for children, which supports the increasing population from new housing developments in the area.”

The extension at Bramford CEVC Primary School has finally been completed.

Councillor James Caston, Mid Suffolk District Council’s ward member for Bramford, added: “This is one of three major school expansion projections approved for CIL funding by our council during the year, demonstrating how these monies continue to make a real difference to the lives of our district’s residents.”

