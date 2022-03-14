Call for more Suffolk power lines to be buried underground

There are calls for more underground cabling between Bramford and Twinstead - Credit: Archant

More underground cabling should be considered for power lines planned across south Suffolk, Babergh councillors have said.

The Babergh and Mid Suffolk district council cabinets agreed their responses to National Grid Electricity Transmission’s consultation on the Bramford to Twinstead power grid project.

It proposes to bolster 400kV lines, and NGET has committed to putting cables underground through the Dedham Vale Area of Outstanding Natural Beauty (AONB) and Stour Valley to lessen the impact on those landscape areas.

But there were calls at the Babergh cabinet meeting for the firm to explore whether the overground power lines planned between Leavenheath and Little Cornard could also be put underground.

Conservative councillor Sian Dawson said: “I do understand a lot has to go overground but I just feel in this particular stretch we should be pushing to try and get it underground because of where it is.

“When you are in the AONB you can see it.”

Elsewhere, council leader John Ward has asked for NGET to consider whether the planned sealing end compound in Polstead could be relocated to the area of the old Layham quarry where more natural screening and better road connections would be available.

The two cabinets unanimously agreed their responses last week.

Independent councillor Clive Arthey, Babergh’s deputy council leader and cabinet member for planning, said: “What we are trying to do is minimise the impact, so that is something that undergrounding has less of an impact than pylons above the ground."

It was acknowledged however that even underground cables would leave a scarring on the landscape, but Cllr Arthey said it was the “least worst option”.

In the two councils’ draft written representation, another matter raised surrounded “concerns about the timing and consideration of the project and its impact on and interaction with other large scale energy projects in the region, particularly having regard to the need for adequate assessment of potential cumulative impacts”.

NGET has agreed to underground cables through the Stour Valley and AONB in response to concerns over those landscapes, and has already once agreed to move the Polstead sealing end compound following feedback on the original location.

Suffolk County Council earlier this month said it would reserve judgement until more details were available on key aspects.