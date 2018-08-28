Youngsters from Bramford Tennis Club visit LTA’s National Tennis Centre

Children from Bramford Tennis Clubhave a look around the outdoor lay courts Picture: CARL DOUGLAS Archant

A group of young tennis players were given a special behind the scenes tour of the LTA’s National Tennis Centre in London at the weekend - playing a few games next to British number one Johanna Konta.

Youngsters from Bramford Tennis Club got a behind the scenes tour of the LTA National Tennis Centre in London Picture: CARL DOUGLAS Youngsters from Bramford Tennis Club got a behind the scenes tour of the LTA National Tennis Centre in London Picture: CARL DOUGLAS

The 13 children from Bramford Tennis Club travelled down to the centre on Saturday through the LTA’s Tennis for Kids programme. Joined by the club’s coach Carl Douglas, the excited youngsters got to see the centre’s top training facilities and have a knock around on the courts.

Mr Douglas said: “We had an awesome day, taking 13 kids and about the same number of parents to the LTA’s National Tennis Centre.

“The kids and parents couldn’t believe it when we realised that Jo Konta was actually practicing on the court next to where we were going to be playing.”

Mr Douglas added the children also got to see French tennis star Gael Monfils and current world number four Elina Svitolina.