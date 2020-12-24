Youngsters enjoy new 'story chair' feature in revamped play area

Published: 11:30 AM December 24, 2020

Youngsters enjoy the play area's new 'story chair' - Credit: Brampton C of E Primary School

A Suffolk's school outdoor play area has been revamped thanks to donations from kind-hearted businesses and community projects.

Staff from Brampton C of E Primary School put out an appeal for help as the school's play area was in desperate need of a renovation.

The new 'story chair' is the key feature - Credit: Brampton C of E Primary School

To the school's delight, a number of organisations got in touch and offered their assistance with the project.

The play area has now been given a new lease of life, with its key feature a new 'story chair' - donated by the Halesworth Men's Shed charity.

Vicky Allen, the school's executive headteacher, said: "We are so thankful to all the parents, community groups and local businesses who have supported us in the development of our outdoor facilities.

Pupils try out the mud kitchen in the play area - Credit: Brampton C of E Primary School

"Our children now have more opportunities to explore, play and learn outside and, most importantly, have fun."

Alan Richardson, from Halesworth Men’s Shed, added: “We were pleased to be able to support the children in our community, and it gives us great pleasure to see the smiles on the faces of the children playing on and around the story chair."