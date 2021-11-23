Five-year-old child struck by car in Brandon discharged from hospital

Suffolk police can reveal that a five-year-old child who was struck by a car has been released from hospital.

The girl was struck by a Black Nissan Qashqai at about 5.30pm on November 18.

This incident happened on Bury Road, in Brandon.

Ambulance and air ambulance crews also attended the scene.

The road was closed for several hours while an investigation took place.

Suffolk police are appealing for anyone with information, doorbell or dashcam footage to come forward.

Those with information are being asked to contact Suffolk Road & Armed Policing Team on 101 quoting CAD reference SC-18112021-293.

