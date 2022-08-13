Firefighters remain on scene of huge forest fire near country park

Firefighters remain at the scene of a serious fire in Brandon this morning - Credit: Brandon Fire Station

A number of firefighters are still at the scene of a large forest fire near Brandon after being called more than 12 hours ago.

Around 90 firefighters have been sent to the blaze which broke out near Brandon country park at about 5.30pm yesterday (August 12).

Some 15 acres of Brandon forest near the town's country park caught fire during the incident.

As many as 30 fire engines were called to tackle the blaze as firefighters used beaters, misting units to help contain the fire.

At 9.27pm the fire service announced that the blaze was under control and fire crews had begun to scale back their response.

Six crews still remain at the scene this morning checking hotspots and dampening down the area.

Speaking at the scene of the fire last night Suffolk Fire and Rescue Service group manager, Will Tell said: "Crews were faced with a significant, developing forest fire and quickly called for additional resources.

"Specialist supplies included 4x4s, a water bowser, misting units and a number of other specialist equipment to help us extinguish the fire.

GM Wil Tel talks through tonight's large forest fire in Brandon, covering some 15 acres - attended by around 90 firefighters. It is now under control & some crews remain on scene.



A drone was amongst the specialist equipment used to good effect, to help with the incident.

1/2 pic.twitter.com/hEYUF8w0cw — Suffolk Fire & Rescue Service (@SuffolkFire) August 12, 2022

"Temperatures remain extremely high at the moment and I appeal to all people to be especially careful at the moment about what they do, particularly around naked flames, barbecues and discarded cigarettes.

"The forest is particularly vulnerable and fires can start very quickly.

"I appeal to all people to follow the safety advice and stay safe."

Crews from Cambridge, Newmarket, Haverhill, Woodbridge, Bury St Edmunds, Elmswell, Ixworth, Brandon, Mildenhall, Littleport, East Harling, Thetford, Brandon, Mildenhall, Newmarket and across the border in Norfolk were in attendance at the fire.

Police were also in attendance.











