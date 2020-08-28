Fire fighters tackle blaze in woodland undergrowth

Firefighters tackled a blaze in woodland undergrowth in Brandon. Picture: SUFFOLK FIRE AND RESCUE Archant

Firefighters in Brandon have tackled a blaze in an area of woodland undergrowth which caught alight.

Suffolk Fire and Rescue Service were called to the incident in Green Road at 2.50pm yesterday, August 27.

One crew from Brandon mobilised and discovered an area of undergrowth alight.

Firefighters used a hose and hand tools to tackle the fire, which they managed to extinguish quickly.

A picture of the aftermath of the fire shows blackened earth and smoke still coming from hotspots on the ground.

A tree also looks to have been scorched however the fire service extinguished the fire before any significant damage could be caused.