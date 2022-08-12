Firefighters tackling large fire near country park

Firefighters are currently tackling a large fire in Brandon - Credit: Archant

Firefighters are currently tackling a large blaze near a country park in Brandon.

Crews are currently at the scene of the blaze near Brandon country park after being called at 5.30pm today (August 12).

A spokesman for Suffolk Fire and Rescue Service said: "Crews are responding to reports of a fire in Brandon."

The spokesman did not have any more details on the size of the fire or the exact location at this time.

Crews from Littleport, East Harling, Thetford, Brandon, Mildenhall and Newmarket have been called to tackle the blaze.

More to follow.