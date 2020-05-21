E-edition Read the EADT online edition
Fire crews called back to another forest fire in Brandon

PUBLISHED: 20:28 21 May 2020 | UPDATED: 20:28 21 May 2020

Fire crews in Brandon were called to an undergrowth fire in the same location as one on Wednesday Picture: BRANDON FIRE STATION

Fire crews have been called back to the scene of a forest fire in Brandon just a day after the previous fire.

Three Suffolk Fire and Rescue crews from Newmarket, Brandon and Mildenhall were called to the Brandon Road, Brandon just after 4.30pm after undergrowth was found to be on fire.

A spokesman for the service said there were around 250sqm of undergrowth were found to be well alight.

The fire took place in the same area as crews were called to on Wednesday.

