Man warned he faces jail for assault and possessing offensive weapon

Gary Ginn has been warned he could be face jail when he is sentenced for assault and possessing a hammer as an offensive weapon Picture: CHARLOTTE BOND Charlotte Bond

A man accused of assault and having a hammer in Brandon has been warned he could be jailed when he is sentenced next week.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Gary Ginn, 36, of Short Heath Road, Birmingham, admitted assaulting Simon Rolls, causing him actual bodily harm, and possessing a hammer as an offensive weapon in Bury Road, Brandon, when he appeared at Ipswich Crown Court on Thursday, October 22.

You may also want to watch:

Both offences were committed on June 3, 2018.

Adjourning sentence until October 30, Judge Rupert Overbury said: “It’s going to be extremely difficult to pass anything other than an immediate custodial sentence.“

However, he said he was prepared to adjourn the case to allow information from the probation service to be obtained which might enable him to pass a different sentence.

“I’m not making any promises whatsoever,” said the judge.