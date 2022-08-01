News Ipswich Town FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
Man suffers brain bleed after car fails to stop at crash

Johnny Amos

Published: 2:42 PM August 1, 2022
A man in his 50s has suffered a brain bleed and broken wrist after a car failed to stop at the scene of a crash near Brandon. 

The man was found lying in Thetford Road, close to Knappers Way, at about 11.30pm on July 23. 

A spokesman for Suffolk police said: "It is believed that he was hit by a car which failed to stop."

The man got up but fell again outside a house. 

He was taken to Addenbrookes Hospital suffering a brain bleed and a broken wrist. 

The spokesman added that officers are now asking anyone who witnessed the incident or who has any dashcam or doorbell footage covering the period between 11.25pm and 11.50pm to contact Suffolk police quoting CAD reference 28072022 – 163.

Alternatively you can contact the independent charity Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.

