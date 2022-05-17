Suffolk yarn bombers set sights on pom-pom world record

Brandon Yarn Bombers are aiming to make 35,000 pom-poms to be judged by Guinness World Record adjudicators. - Credit: Susan Nutt

Yarn bombers in Suffolk are hoping to break the world record for the longest line of pom-poms.

The current record is held by Eden Valley Hospice in Carlisle, which made 29,312 pom-poms in September 2016.

Brandon Yarn Bombers aim to make 35,000 pom-poms, and the effort will be judged by Guinness World Record adjudicators on Thursday, June 2.

Originally formed in 2018 to make poppies for the Armistice Day centenary, the group are a subsection of community organisation Brandon in Bloom.

In January this year, one of their volunteers noted feeling left out when it came to the craft displays as she is unable to knit or crochet.

She suggested pom-poms as a more inclusive craft that the whole community could participate in.

Over 100 individuals have taken part in the crafting efforts including those from west Suffolk schools, youth centres and nursing homes.

Groups of friends have also gathered for 'pom-pom evenings' and craft days have taken place at St Peter's Church Institute, Mildenhall Library and Brandon's Friendly Bench.

They estimate that over 30kg of yarn has been used to reach their target.

Brandon in Bloom has purchased yarn from Wymondham Big C charity craft shop for those who could otherwise not afford to get involved.

They've also accepted donations from the public and received a £100 donation from Arrowpak International.

In an effort to ensure their crafting remains sustainable, they've also encouraged people to wind back old clothing or use old balls of yarn rather than purchasing new ones.

Various local businesses have acted as drop off locations and the Lakenheath Co-op will be donating a hamper to the person who has made the most pom-poms.

Over 100 individuals have taken part in the crafting efforts including those from West Suffolk schools, youth centres and nursing homes. - Credit: Kayleigh Thorpe

Over 100 individuals have taken part in the crafting efforts including those from West Suffolk schools, youth centres and nursing homes. - Credit: Susan Nutt

Currently, they have 90 boxes of pom-poms in storage, ready to be moved to Brandon Remembrance Playing Fields.

On Thursday, June 2 the count will be conducted by two independent referees and a video will be sent to the Guinness World Record adjudicators.

As part of the wider nature day lambs, sheep and alpacas will be present and participants will have the chance to spin their own yarn.

All pom-poms will be recycled to make rugs, draught excluders and beanbags after the event.

Brandon Yarn Bombers have collected 90 boxes of pom-poms in preparation for their world record attempt on Thursday, June 2. - Credit: Jo Wilson



