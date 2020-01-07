78-year-old man denies attempted murder
The trial of a 78-year-old man accused of attempted murder following a shooting last year will take place in April.
Before Ipswich Crown Court on Tuesday (January 7) for a plea and trial preparation hearing was Kier Huxtable, of Stanford Road, Weeting, on the Norfolk/Suffolk border.
He pleaded not guilty to attempting to murder David Wright on October 11 last year and possession of a firearm with intent to endanger life on the same date.
Police were called just after 7.10pm on Friday, October 11 to reports of a shooting in Pond Lane, Brandon.
A man aged in his 40s had been shot in the upper arm, sustaining non-life-threatening injuries.
Huxtable, whose trial is due to get underway on April 15, was remanded in custody.
