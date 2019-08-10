E-edition Read the EADT online edition
Inquest hears man, 39, struggled with mental health after serious assault

10 August, 2019 - 11:30
The inquest opened at Suffolk Coroners Court, based at Beacon House in Ipswich Picture: SU ANDERSON

Archant

An inquest has opened into the death of a 39-year-old man from Suffolk.

Daniel Greener, who lived in Brandon, was found hanged on July 18, principal coroner's officer Caroline Daines told a hearing in Ipswich on Friday.

Originally from Aylesbury in Buckinghamshire, Mr Greener had struggled with mental health problems after he was seriously assaulted.

He had struggled to deal with the attack and spoke about it every day, the inquest heard.

Mr Greener's death was confirmed by a Suffolk police officer.

Senior Suffolk coroner Nigel Parsley opened and adjourned the 39-year-old's inquest and scheduled a full hearing for February 24, 2020.

