A11 dualling has 'made our lives a misery'

The dualling of the A11 has contributed to increased traffic in Brandon town centre, a councillor has claimed. Picture: ARCHANT LIBRARY

It was designed to end years of traffic misery for motorists fed up of being stuck in tailbacks.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

The turn-off for Brandon on the A11 Elveden bypass. Picture: SONYA DUNCAN The turn-off for Brandon on the A11 Elveden bypass. Picture: SONYA DUNCAN

But despite being one of the region's biggest roadbuilding projects, it seems the multi-million pound dualling of the A11 has only caused more queues for Brandon drivers.

This year marks the fifth anniversary that the key link between Norfolk and Suffolk was finally, after years of campaigning, made a dual carriageway for its entire length.

Parts of the new Elveden bypass first opened to drivers in April 2014, with the road fully open to cars and lorries in December that year - linking Thetford and Mildenhall with a full length dual carriageway.

Many people say it has transformed transport links and the economy in the region, with Mike Brown - founder of a series of business forums in South Norfolk - saying: "I think it's been fantastic. It's increased tremendously the amount of investment going into the area.

The A11 Elveden bypass when it was under construction. Picture: SONYA DUNCAN The A11 Elveden bypass when it was under construction. Picture: SONYA DUNCAN

"It's really improved the visitor economy, as well as the infrastructure."

You may also want to watch:

However Victor Lukaniuk, a town and county councillor for Brandon, said: "It was supposed to alleviate traffic in Brandon but in fact, the situation is much worse."

That is because more vehicles are tempted to use the B1106 turn-off on the new stretch of the A11, meaning they travel through Brandon on their way and clog up the town centre.

Mr Lukaniuk is keen for signs to be put up to particularly discourage heavy goods vehicles from using the A11 turn off and driving through Brandon.

"It has made it more attractive for cars to come through Brandon and go onto Bury," he said.

"I haven't had any complaints from people in Elveden. I should think it's benefited them.

"But from Brandon's perspective, the A11 has not helped us.

"They need to put a HGV ban in Brandon. It's just made our lives a misery. The A11 for Brandon has not been a success."

■ What impact do you think the dualling of the A11 has had in the region? Write, giving your full contact details, to andrew.papworth@archant.co.uk