House blaze in Brandon town centre
Published: 3:04 PM December 17, 2021
Updated: 3:12 PM December 17, 2021
- Credit: Suffolk police
Traffic is at a standstill following a house fire in Brandon town centre.
Police have closed the A106 London Road after the fire broke out at 1.34pm on Friday.
Crews from Wickhambrook, Mildenhall, Bury St Edmunds, Newmarket, East Harling, King's Lynn, Methwold and Thetford stations were called to the scene.
Mildenhall police said on Twitter traffic was "at a standstill" in the town due to the road closure.
A spokesman for Suffolk Fire and Rescue Service confirmed a neighbour called firefighters after noticing smoke coming out of the building.
The occupants of the property were not at home at the time, the spokesman added.
