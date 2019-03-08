Plans for 65 new homes rejected to delight of Suffolk villagers

The view over the agricultural fields where the 65 homes would have been built in Brantham, from Slough Road. Picture: GOOGLE MAPS Archant

Plans to built 65 homes in a Suffolk village have been rejected - to the delight of residents.

The new housing development was due to expand the village of Brantham, near Manningtree.

However members of Babergh District Council's planning committee voted against the plans over concerns that the new houses would encroach on neighbouring villages.

Applicant Rainier Developments said the homes would provide an opportunity for a residential project to suit local needs.

However committee members were concerned the plans did not fit in with the core housing strategy set out by the council, which puts forward a five-year housing supply plan.

Alastair McCraw, independent councillor for Brantham, said that his constituents have responded with joy at the result.

"I am very pleased with the outcome and also the reason given by the committee," he said.

"The application was not a fantastic one. It was approaching on East End and East Bergholt.

"The response to the result was positive across the board. Residents have made their views on the application clear and the committee have had to listen to them."

The plans were for 65 homes to be built on land to the south of Slough Road. The properties were planned to be a mixtures of detached and semi-detached of a range of sizes, built around a community play area.

The site would be accessed off Slough Road by road and pedestrian walkways would provide access from Ipswich Road an adjacent field.

Residents had previously raised concerns over traffic, loss of habitat for wildlife and a strain on current infrastructure.

The rejection comes as another application, this time for 150 homes, was submitted to the district council for the land off Brantham Hill.

Mr McCraw has also backed villagers in opposing the plans, claiming that a lack on infrastructure and traffic problems would have a negative effect on the village.

He added: "This is a completely separate application and we will have to see what is said about it when the report is completed fore the committee.

"Like any of the applications there will be a significant impact on the A137 which runs through Brantham."