Brantham teen lands first role in Christina Aguilera music video

Video

Oliver Jenkins from Brantham has starred in a 2022 music video of 'Beautiful' by Christina Aguilera - Credit: Tom Cann

A global superstar's new music video will star a Brantham teenager as she marks 20 years since the single's release.

Oliver Jenkins has appeared in the updated 2022 version of Christina Aguilera's hit song Beautiful, which hit the charts originally in 2002.

The updated video shows the impact social media can have on young people's mental health and body image.

The 16-year-old actor said: "I got the part from my agency, which is talent4kidz, and I just had to film a self tape so they could get to know me and see me.

Oliver Jenkins from Brantham is also appearing in shows at the Spa Pavillion in Felixstowe - Credit: Tom Cann

"Then I go to the second round where I had to have a face-to-face casting up in London and then we got an email saying I had got the part.

"Being my first job, it is an amazing thing for me and I am really over the moon.

"It was such a great experience on set as well because there was great support."

Oliver plays a teenager who is suicidal until one of his friends steps in.

Emma Jenkins and Oliver Jenkins - Credit: Tom Cann

Emma, Oliver's mum, said: "He was actually allocated a welfare officer, so when we first arrived on set she came to talk to us about what was going to happen and showed us the set.

"Then afterwards if we wanted to talk about anything for support, then we could.

"I can't fault anything it was just absolutely amazing.

"The video has such an important powerful message I honestly believe that it should be shown in every school possible because I just think it is such a powerful message to get across to children."

Oliver is currently a student at Conservatoire East in Bury St Edmunds, and studies acting, singing and dance and is a big musical theatre fan, with his favourites being Moulin Rouge, Hamilton and Wicked.

Oliver Jenkins head shot - Credit: Santoshi Padhiar

Oliver, who appears in shows around Suffolk with local companies, is just about to star in the Addams Family and later in Snow White and the Seven Dwarfs, both at Spa Pavilion in Felixstowe.

He continued: "The one big dream is to go into drama school, and then hopefully from there, I would love to star on the West End."

You can see Oliver star in the music video, which has 771,000 views in just 24 hours, below.