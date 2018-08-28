Masked men rob Co-op with meat cleaver

The Co-op in Brantham was targetted by robbers. Picture: GOOGLE GOOGLE

Two men armed with a meat cleaver robbed a store in Brantham last night, police have confirmed.

Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

The pair, one of whom was wearing a balaclava, burst into the Co-op store in Acacia Court at around 5.45pm yesterday.

Both wearing hooded tops with the hoods up and the draw strings pulled tight, partly obscuring their faces, the men entered the store yesterday evening.

Police are investigating what happened and are now appealing for witnesses to the attack.

Officers said one of the suspects stayed by the door while the other approached the till – placing a meat cleaver down on the counter and demanding that the member of staff open it.

He then went behind the counter and removed cash from two tills, stealing two bottles of spirits before leaving with his partner.

The suspect who approached the till is described as white, aged in his late 30s to early 40s, 5ft 10in tall, of stocky build and with grey stubble.

He was wearing a light-grey coloured hooded top, blue jogging bottoms and wearing black gloves.

The second suspect is described as white, aged in his 20s, 6ft tall and of slim build.

He was wearing a dark-coloured hooded top and a balaclava which covered his mouth.

Witnesses to the robbery and anyone with information should call South CID at Landmark House on 101 quoting reference 67639/18.

Or, contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.