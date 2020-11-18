E-edition Read the EADT online edition
Goods worth more than £4k stolen from new glamping development

PUBLISHED: 11:16 18 November 2020 | UPDATED: 11:21 18 November 2020

Constable Park, a new holiday and leisure park in Brantham, has had more than £4,000 worth of goods stolen. Owners Ian and Sarah Williams are pictured. Picture: CHARLOTTE BOND

Constable Park, a new holiday and leisure park in Brantham, has had more than £4,000 worth of goods stolen. Owners Ian and Sarah Williams are pictured. Picture: CHARLOTTE BOND

Charlotte Bond

A glamping and leisure park development in Constable Country was broken into and more than £4,000 worth of goods and power tools were stolen.

A new holiday and leisure park which will be opening next year in Brantham hs been broken into. Picture: CHARLOTTE BONDA new holiday and leisure park which will be opening next year in Brantham hs been broken into. Picture: CHARLOTTE BOND

The incident at Constable Park development in Bergholt Road, Brantham, took place sometime between 4.30pm and 9pm on Monday, November 16.

Suffolk police said entry was forced to the site and four lodges, the café and toilet block were all broken into.

A quantity of sanitary ware, worth approximately £4,000 was taken along with a number of hand and power tools.

The new off-grid holiday and leisure park is being built between East Bergholt and Brantham and is set to open next year, offer glamping, kayaking and paddle board hire along the River Stour.

Its owners Ian and Sarah Williams hope the new development will bring a “wilderness experience” to Constable Country.

Witnesses or anybody with any information are asked to contact police quoting reference 37/66759/20.

