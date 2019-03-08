E-edition Read the EADT online edition
'They know what they are talking about' - Politician weighs in on village housing battle

PUBLISHED: 07:31 16 September 2019

The access point for the new development off Brantham Hill, Brantham. Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

The access point for the new development off Brantham Hill, Brantham. Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

Archant

A local politician has backed locals who are opposing plans for 150 new homes in their Suffolk village, saying "they know what they are talking about".

Brantham district councillor, Alastair McCraw has spoken out after plans were submitted to Mid Suffolk District council last week for a new housing estate.

The plans for the site in Brantham, near Manningtree, would see a former farm converted into housing by Gladman Development Ltd.

Proposals for the new properties, which would be located off Brantham Hill, were met with anger by some residents and Mr McCraw has now put his name behind the objectors.

He said: "With the 150 homes, in addition to 288 being built on the Taylor Wimpey site, 65 more on Slough Road and other developments in the area there are now plans for over 680 homes in a village which only has the population of 1,100 or 1,200 people. That is going to more than double the population.

"The villagers know what they are talking about. One of the main issues is with the A137 which is already a busy road.

"You have to remember that there are other developments down the road in Sutton which will also impact the road. There's also a lack of infrastructure and the access to the development is far from ideal.

"My message is that the objections brought up by the residents need to be listened too. They know what they are talking about."

Gladman Development Ltd say that the new homes, which will be accessed by a small road in Brantham Hill, will provide a "distinctive and high quality" housing estate inspired by the "best of the character and detail found within Brantham".

However, some residents have complained that the increased population would affect transport links and public services.

One objector said: "Brantham is a small village and is unable to sustain the level of building works already planned with the Taylor Wimpey site.

"The A137 is a dangerously busy road and almost impossible to cross already. The school is not big enough to add extra facilities and we have only a small selection of amenities."

The plans are due to go in front of the Mid Suffolk District Council Planning Committee where it will be decided if they will go ahead.

