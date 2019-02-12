VIDEO: A heartfelt song for a brother with a new heart

Benie Davies, left, wrote the song for younger brother Dom, right, who recently had a heart transplant. Picture: BENIE DAVIES Archant

A man from Brantham has released a charity song to celebrate his younger brother’s heart transplant, in collaboration with charity Little Hearts Matter.

The song, called Young Man’s Heart, highlights the brother’s struggles, while bringing to light the new world of opportunity a donor heart can give.

Benie Davies, 22 from Brantham, wrote the song when the family received a phone call saying that Dom had been put on the transplant list.

“It was around Christmas time in 2017, I ran straight upstairs after the news and got writing,” he said. “Within two hours, I had the lyrics and chords written on my acoustic guitar.

“I received a loop pedal for Christmas that year, so that helped me develop the song into what it is now.”

Dom, 20, was born with a single ventricle heart condition, which greatly affected his mobility and ability to live a life like his peers, but as Benie said, this never stopped him from dreaming.

“Throughout everything, he’s never given up. He’d been planning for a life that he didnt know he’d ever have, now thanks to the transplant, he has that chance of life,” Benie said.

Following his recent surgery, Dom’s condition is said to be better than ever, with his recovery surprising both his family and hospital staff.

Benie added: “It’s unreal the amount of progress he’s made. He was talking like normal within a couple of days, and since he’s been walking around the house and been on the cycling machine. He’s smashed it.”

The song, which has been shared on both the charity’s Facebook and YouTube pages has already helped to bring publicity to what for some is a little known condition.

Suzie Hutchinson, Little Hearts Matter chief executive, said: “Little Hearts Matter has been blown away by the amazing song written by Benie about his brother’s need for a new heart.

“Showing people who have nothing to do with congenital heart disease what life is like when you have half a heart is so difficult. Benie has created words that describe the challenge so well.”

On the topic of organ donation, Benie said: “Just get on it! I’ve never understood why there’s sometimes a stigma around it, it’s a brilliant thing that helps save lives.”