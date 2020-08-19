E-edition Read the EADT online edition
Search

Advanced search

21 days of traffic delays as new £250k water pipe installed

PUBLISHED: 11:53 19 August 2020 | UPDATED: 11:53 19 August 2020

The new water pipe being installed in Brantham will help to keep the taps running in the future, Anglian Water says. Picture: GETTY IMAGES/ISTOCKPHOTO

The new water pipe being installed in Brantham will help to keep the taps running in the future, Anglian Water says. Picture: GETTY IMAGES/ISTOCKPHOTO

AlexRaths

Motorists have been warned of traffic delays as a new £250,000 section of water pipe in installed in Brantham.

Seven-week works to install the 1km pipe began on Monday, August 17, with Anglian Water saying it will “help strengthen and improve the resilience of the network, keeping taps flowing for years to come”.

David Hartley, Anglian Water spokesman, said: “We have planned the majority of the pipework to be installed in the fields adjacent to the A137 to reduce the amount of disruption caused.

You may also want to watch:

“However, traffic management will be in place at points throughout the work to allow us to connect the new pipe to the existing water network.”

Two-way traffic lights will be in place on Brantham Bridge from September 1 to September 21, with Stutton Road closed from September 7 to September 18.

A full diversion route will be in place during these periods, although access will be maintained for residents and businesses on Stutton Lane.

Mr Hartley added: “This work will help us to pump a higher volume of water into the network, ensuring that our customer’s water supply and pressure is resilient well into the future.”

The work is expected to be finished by October.

If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the East Anglian Daily Times. Click the link in the orange box above for details.

Topic Tags:

Most Read

Matchday Recap: Blues score five without reply as Lambert’s men win twice at Colchester

Ipswich Town's Armanda Dobra looks to get past Cohen Bramall of Colchester United Picture: RICHARD BLAXHALL

Flood-hit furniture store forced to close for the day

Glasswells in Bury St Edmunds Picture: GOOGLE

Dramatic photos show floodwater crashing through furniture store’s roof

A flash flood at Glasswells in Bury St Edmunds on Sunday has left goods water damaged and now the store has launched a furniture sale. Picture: GLASSWELLS

Helicopter joins search for ‘two swimmers in difficulty’ off Felixstowe beach

Scenes by Felixstowe Pier as a search operation is underway for two swimmers after getting into difficulty Picture: CHARLOTTE BOND

Marmite player who is happy to play striker or centre-back... Why Town fans need to show new signing Hawkins some love

Olir Hawkins (right) and AFC Wimbledon's Rod McDonald (left) in an aerial duel. Hawkins is expected to sign for Ipswich Town this week Photo: PA

Become a supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Most Read

Matchday Recap: Blues score five without reply as Lambert’s men win twice at Colchester

Ipswich Town's Armanda Dobra looks to get past Cohen Bramall of Colchester United Picture: RICHARD BLAXHALL

Flood-hit furniture store forced to close for the day

Glasswells in Bury St Edmunds Picture: GOOGLE

Dramatic photos show floodwater crashing through furniture store’s roof

A flash flood at Glasswells in Bury St Edmunds on Sunday has left goods water damaged and now the store has launched a furniture sale. Picture: GLASSWELLS

Helicopter joins search for ‘two swimmers in difficulty’ off Felixstowe beach

Scenes by Felixstowe Pier as a search operation is underway for two swimmers after getting into difficulty Picture: CHARLOTTE BOND

Marmite player who is happy to play striker or centre-back... Why Town fans need to show new signing Hawkins some love

Olir Hawkins (right) and AFC Wimbledon's Rod McDonald (left) in an aerial duel. Hawkins is expected to sign for Ipswich Town this week Photo: PA

Latest from the East Anglian Daily Times

Let’s get physical! Sports centres in Ipswich start to reopen after lockdown

Shelley Boak's aerobics class gets underway. Whitton sports centre has re-opened after lockdwon Picture: CHARLOTTE BOND

‘A hell of a fire’ - More than 60 firefighters tackle recycling plant blaze

Fire fighters at the fire at VC Cooke on the Ellough Industrial Estate. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

Two Suffolk Pizza Express restaurants to close

The Pizza Express restaurant in Sudbury is one of those earmarked for closure Picture: ARCHANT/PA IMAGES

Illegal smoking in train loos inconveniences Greater Anglia travellers

It is easier to detect illegal smoking on Greater Anglia's new trains. Picture: NICK STRUGNELL/GREATER ANGLIA

21 days of traffic delays as new £250k water pipe installed

The new water pipe being installed in Brantham will help to keep the taps running in the future, Anglian Water says. Picture: GETTY IMAGES/ISTOCKPHOTO