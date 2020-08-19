21 days of traffic delays as new £250k water pipe installed

Motorists have been warned of traffic delays as a new £250,000 section of water pipe in installed in Brantham.

Seven-week works to install the 1km pipe began on Monday, August 17, with Anglian Water saying it will “help strengthen and improve the resilience of the network, keeping taps flowing for years to come”.

David Hartley, Anglian Water spokesman, said: “We have planned the majority of the pipework to be installed in the fields adjacent to the A137 to reduce the amount of disruption caused.

“However, traffic management will be in place at points throughout the work to allow us to connect the new pipe to the existing water network.”

Two-way traffic lights will be in place on Brantham Bridge from September 1 to September 21, with Stutton Road closed from September 7 to September 18.

A full diversion route will be in place during these periods, although access will be maintained for residents and businesses on Stutton Lane.

Mr Hartley added: “This work will help us to pump a higher volume of water into the network, ensuring that our customer’s water supply and pressure is resilient well into the future.”

The work is expected to be finished by October.