E-edition Read the EADT online edition
Search

Advanced search

Vandals cause thousands of pounds worth of damage at historic Essex company

PUBLISHED: 16:01 03 September 2020 | UPDATED: 16:01 03 September 2020

EDME's home of 140 years in Mistley, near Manningtree Picture: GOOGLEMAPS

EDME's home of 140 years in Mistley, near Manningtree Picture: GOOGLEMAPS

Googlemaps

Vandals broke into a historic Essex-based food ingredient company causing thousands of pounds worth of damage to equipment and storage units.

Mark Hodson, managing director of EDME Picture: RED FLAME COMMUNICATIONSMark Hodson, managing director of EDME Picture: RED FLAME COMMUNICATIONS

A police investigation is underway after EDME, which has been based on the same site next to the River Stour in Mistley since the late 19th-century, was targeted over the bank holiday weekend.

Damage was caused to forklift trucks and storage units in one of the warehouse and production areas.

Bags of grain were also tipped onto the floors during the incident.

EDME managing director Mark Hodson is calling for anyone with information to make contact with either the police or the company.

He said: “It is sad that cereal grain, even the relatively modest amount involved, has gone to waste when it was destined to be used in the food supply chain.

“And of course, it’s particularly shocking that the loss is the result of a deliberate act of destruction.

You may also want to watch:

“Anyone with any information that might be of relevance in the investigations should contact the police or talk to Gary McIlwaine, our head of operations by calling 07795 263093.”

Mr Hodson added that it is “business as usual” in the meantime.

“We have a great team who will overcome all the challenges resulting from this crime,” he said.

“Other than giving every assistance to the police in their investigations, our job is to ensure that our customers continue to get the service and products they need.

“In the meantime, it’s business as usual supplying the bakery and food manufacturing industries with natural and nutritious ingredients.”

A spokesman for Essex Police said: “We were called just after 6.50am on Tuesday, September 1 with reports of a burglary at Edme House, High Street, Mistley.

“At some point the bank holiday weekend the property had been broken into and a five-figure sum of damage was caused.

“If anyone has any information or CCTV of the area, please call the Harwich local policing team on 101, quoting crime reference 42/139034/20 or you can report it online at www.essex.police.uk”

Anyone with information can also contact independent charity Crimestoppers, anonymously, on 0800 555111 or visit www.crimestoppers-uk.org to make a report online.

If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the East Anglian Daily Times. Click the link in the orange box above for details.

Most Read

Ed Sheeran celebrates birth of first child Lyra

Ed Sheeran today has announced the birth of his baby daughter, Lyra Antarctica Seaborn Sheeran Picture: BEN BIRCHALL/PA IMAGES/@TEDDYSPHOTOS

Retired postman fined £100 after not being able to pay for parking in cash

Anthony Meikle was left frustrated when he got fined after being unable to figure out how to pay for parking in Ipswich without cash. Picture: ANTHONY MEIKLE

Latest ‘R’ rate for east revealed as scientists say England number could be above 1

The latest R number for the east of England has been published by the Government (stock photo) Picture: Victoria Jones/PA Wire

Corrie’s mum ‘trying to keep sensible head on’ following discovery of bones in Sudbury

Nicola Urquhart, mother of Corrie McKeague, says she is trying to keep a

Land earmarked for 22 new homes on sale for £1.6m

Land with plans for 22-home estate in Violet Hill Road, Stowmarket up for £1.3m sale. Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

Become a supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Comments have been disabled on this article.

Most Read

Ed Sheeran celebrates birth of first child Lyra

Ed Sheeran today has announced the birth of his baby daughter, Lyra Antarctica Seaborn Sheeran Picture: BEN BIRCHALL/PA IMAGES/@TEDDYSPHOTOS

Retired postman fined £100 after not being able to pay for parking in cash

Anthony Meikle was left frustrated when he got fined after being unable to figure out how to pay for parking in Ipswich without cash. Picture: ANTHONY MEIKLE

Latest ‘R’ rate for east revealed as scientists say England number could be above 1

The latest R number for the east of England has been published by the Government (stock photo) Picture: Victoria Jones/PA Wire

Corrie’s mum ‘trying to keep sensible head on’ following discovery of bones in Sudbury

Nicola Urquhart, mother of Corrie McKeague, says she is trying to keep a

Land earmarked for 22 new homes on sale for £1.6m

Land with plans for 22-home estate in Violet Hill Road, Stowmarket up for £1.3m sale. Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

Latest from the East Anglian Daily Times

Pub forced to close after staff member tests positive for coronavirus

The Dennington Queen has closed after a staff member tested positive for Covid-19. Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

650 sign petition against new homes - but developers defend plans

The site in Grundisburgh, known as Chapel Field, where Hopkins Homes plan to build a new housing development Picture: PETER KENDALL

Transport museum gets ready to reopen with anti-Covid measures

Visitors will soon be able to return to Ipswich Transport Museum. Picture: PAUL GEATER

No plans to introduce more powerful Taser model, say Suffolk police

A police officer demonstrating a Taser gun Picture: DANNY LAWSON/PA WIRE

Care heroes went ‘above and beyond’ to keep home running during Covid-19 crisis

Pauline Mortimer has been named a Care UK Hero for going above and beyond in her work as a day centre manager at the Mills Meadow care home in Fore Street, Framlingham. Picture: CARE UK