Vandals cause thousands of pounds worth of damage at historic Essex company

EDME's home of 140 years in Mistley, near Manningtree Picture: GOOGLEMAPS Googlemaps

Vandals broke into a historic Essex-based food ingredient company causing thousands of pounds worth of damage to equipment and storage units.

Mark Hodson, managing director of EDME Picture: RED FLAME COMMUNICATIONS Mark Hodson, managing director of EDME Picture: RED FLAME COMMUNICATIONS

A police investigation is underway after EDME, which has been based on the same site next to the River Stour in Mistley since the late 19th-century, was targeted over the bank holiday weekend.

Damage was caused to forklift trucks and storage units in one of the warehouse and production areas.

Bags of grain were also tipped onto the floors during the incident.

EDME managing director Mark Hodson is calling for anyone with information to make contact with either the police or the company.

He said: “It is sad that cereal grain, even the relatively modest amount involved, has gone to waste when it was destined to be used in the food supply chain.

“And of course, it’s particularly shocking that the loss is the result of a deliberate act of destruction.

“Anyone with any information that might be of relevance in the investigations should contact the police or talk to Gary McIlwaine, our head of operations by calling 07795 263093.”

Mr Hodson added that it is “business as usual” in the meantime.

“We have a great team who will overcome all the challenges resulting from this crime,” he said.

“Other than giving every assistance to the police in their investigations, our job is to ensure that our customers continue to get the service and products they need.

“In the meantime, it’s business as usual supplying the bakery and food manufacturing industries with natural and nutritious ingredients.”

A spokesman for Essex Police said: “We were called just after 6.50am on Tuesday, September 1 with reports of a burglary at Edme House, High Street, Mistley.

“At some point the bank holiday weekend the property had been broken into and a five-figure sum of damage was caused.

“If anyone has any information or CCTV of the area, please call the Harwich local policing team on 101, quoting crime reference 42/139034/20 or you can report it online at www.essex.police.uk”

Anyone with information can also contact independent charity Crimestoppers, anonymously, on 0800 555111 or visit www.crimestoppers-uk.org to make a report online.