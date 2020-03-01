Hair and beauty business owner speaks of 'upsetting' break-in

Emilia Hair and Beauty Studio in Great Colman Street, Ipswich, was broken into on Friday Picture: ARCHANT Archant

An Ipswich business owner has spoken of her sadness following an "upsetting" break-in at her hair and beauty salon.

The damage to the door at the business Picture: ARCHANT The damage to the door at the business Picture: ARCHANT

Emilia Hair and Beauty Studio, in Great Colman Street, was burgled around 4.30am on Friday morning, with thieves stealing a laptop and around £60 in cash after breaking in through the front door.

Emilia Torres, 56, who only launched the business from the Great Colman Street shop in October last year, said the incident was "upsetting".

"It's really annoying, we feel we're not safe anymore. It's upsetting," she said.

"Hairdressers don't have much money inside so I don't know why they tried to get in.

"They didn't have time to get much because I think the alarm scared them off."

Mrs Torres said she was now considering extra security measures at the business, including CCTV.

"We're thinking of putting a few cameras inside, connected to a phone, to have access at all times."

Mrs Torres' daughter Ana, 31, whose laptop was stolen from the salon, said she feels "quite violated" by the theft.

"I had a lot of personal stuff on that computer, all my photos and stuff," she said.

"I've had to change all my details because all my personal information was on there.

"I feel quite violated by it. It's scary."

Miss Torres, who works at Ipswich Hospital, added: "But my mum, she's a fighter. She still had all her clients on Saturday, because she doesn't want to let people down."

Miss Torres said that she believes the damage to the door will run into thousands of pounds.

She said: "They said because it's not a standard door, it could cost around £3,000 or £4,000 to replace."

A spokesman for Suffolk police said investigations into the incident were ongoing.

No arrests have currently been made in connection with the incident, the spokesman added.

Anyone with any information about the incident or who saw anything suspicious at the time can contact Suffolk police on 101 or report information online via the force's website.

Alternatively, information can be reported to Crimestoppers on 0800 555111 or via the charity's website.