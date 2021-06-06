Published: 3:47 PM June 6, 2021 Updated: 6:17 PM June 6, 2021

Simon Dickings singing in the rain with one of the scarecrow entrants to the Bredfield trail - Credit: Ella Wilkinson

An east Suffolk village has 'gone to the movies' to raise money for a local cinema with a special scarecrow competition.

Bredfield launched its latest scarecrow competition to help raise funds for the Riverside in Woodbridge.

A smurf created as part of the Bredfield scarecrow trail - Credit: Ella Wilkinson

The Riverside needs a replacement boiler after the current one broke during the winter meaning the venue was unable to stay warm leading to internal damage and a damp problem.

The competition has been arranged by Simon Dickings, who started it last summer during the pandemic to help cheer people up in the village.

Stephen and Florence Seargeant with the scarecrow they created for the Bredfield scarecrow trail - Credit: Ella Wilkinson

"It kind of started by looking for something to break the boredom and give us something else to talk about," said Mr Dickings.

"It was such a success that we ran a Christmas one.

"We thought we would try and make it an annual thing."

This summer's competition is all themed around film and cinema with many colourful characters on show in the village.

12-year-old Samuel Belfield posing with the Wizard of Oz scarecrows on the Bredfield scarecrow trail - Credit: Ella Wilkinson

From Smurfs to ogres and everything in between; families have been busy building the scarecrows out of anything they could find.

"We've got Up from the Disney film and the iconic Mary Poppins," said Mr Dickings.

"The one I think is quite eye-catching is the Stormtrooper. He's been quite resourceful for what he is made of."

12-year-old Samuel Belfield with the batman scarecrow he created for the Bredfield scarecrow trail - Credit: Ella Wilkinson

Mr Dickings' family also got involved in making a scarecrow and have put together their own Marilyn Monroe.

"She's not as elegant as the real Marilyn Monroe," said Mr Dickings.

"But most people have spotted what she is. She is made out of bamboo canes, a bed sheet and a paper mache head."

One of the entrants to the movie themed Bredfield scarecrow trail - Credit: Ella Wilkinson

Mr Dickings decided to give this year's event a fundraising element in order to help the Riverside, somewhere that had a special place in his heart.

"That cinema was where I went to the cinema for the first time as a child," said Mr Dickings.

"It's where we have taken our son to the cinema for the first time as well.

"It's one of those iconic buildings in Woodbridge. It would be such a shame to lose another iconic building in the town especially after all it's been through over the years."

Mr Dickings said that they had received a message from the Riverside's manager thanking them for their event.

Stewart Belfield with the King Kong scarecrow in the Bredfield movie themed scarecrow trail - Credit: Ella Wilkinson

All in all Mr Dickings said the competition had really helped bring the village together.

"There's a lot of people I've got to know through the scarecrows," said Mr Dickings.

"It's nice to feel involved and do something for the village."

The scarecrows will remain on show until at least June 24.

People can vote for their favourites at the village shop or on the events Facebook page.



