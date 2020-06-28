Sunshine, wind and chance of showers forecast for today
PUBLISHED: 07:59 28 June 2020 | UPDATED: 07:59 28 June 2020
Archant
Gusts of up to 35mph are expected today, as well as plenty of sun and the odd shower.
Dan Holley, a forecaster with Weatherquest, said: “It’s going to be quite a breezy day like yesterday really. Most of the time it will be dry, especially this morning, with some decent sunny spells.
You may also want to watch:
MORE: Cooler temperatures and showers follow heatwave
“There will be clouds forming with some scattered showers this afternoon.”
Temperatures are expected to reach 19-21C.
Mr Holley added: “It’s cooler, but the UV is still pretty high in the sunshine. If you are out for any length of time in the sun take precautions.”
If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the East Anglian Daily Times. Click the link in the yellow box below for details.