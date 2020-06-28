E-edition Read the EADT online edition
Sunshine, wind and chance of showers forecast for today

PUBLISHED: 07:59 28 June 2020 | UPDATED: 07:59 28 June 2020

Sunny and breezy weather is forecast for today Picture: BRITTANY WOODMAN

Gusts of up to 35mph are expected today, as well as plenty of sun and the odd shower.

Dan Holley, a forecaster with Weatherquest, said: “It’s going to be quite a breezy day like yesterday really. Most of the time it will be dry, especially this morning, with some decent sunny spells.

MORE: Cooler temperatures and showers follow heatwave

“There will be clouds forming with some scattered showers this afternoon.”

Temperatures are expected to reach 19-21C.

Mr Holley added: “It’s cooler, but the UV is still pretty high in the sunshine. If you are out for any length of time in the sun take precautions.”

