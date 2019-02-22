Strictly star Brendan a hit with youngsters

22 February, 2019 - 15:52

Youngsters from Stagecoach Theatre Arts with Brendan Cole and dancers from 'Show Man' at the Ipswich Regent Theatre. Picture: STAGECOACH THEATRE ARTS Archant

Students from the Stagecoach Theatre Arts stepped out with dance star Brendan Cole when he brought his new show to Ipswich.

The youngsters took part in the former Strictly Come Dancing favourite’s ‘Show Man’ at the Ipswich Regent Theatre.

The show features dance and musical numbers and rehearsals began five weeks ago after he sent the students a video message containing the staging and songs.

One student, Milena, aged 9, played Brendan’s daughter in ‘Cinderella’, while 30 more aged between eight and 14 performed songs from ‘The Greatest Showman’ and ‘LaLa Land’.

Stagecoach has schools in Ipswich and Woodbridge and is run by Sarah Corbett, who said: “He and his team were lovely with the children and praised them for their efforts and good singing.

“Events like this are so important for them. As well as them having to focus their efforts on rehearsal and performance they see results for the hard work they put in.”