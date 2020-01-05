Concerns raised over missing 46-year-old man

Brett Peters has been reported missing from Haverhill. Have you seen him? Picture: SUFFOLK CONSTABULARY SUFFOLK CONSTABULARY

A 46-year-old man has gone missing from Haverhill and officers are concerned for his welfare.

Brett Peters was last heard from at around 11.45pm on Saturday, January 4 and Suffolk police are appealing for help to trace him.

He is described as a white male, 5ft 5in tall, of a skinny build, with a bald head.

When Brett was last seen yesterday evening he was wearing jeans, a dark blue parka style coat with a fur trim around the hood, and trainers.

He also often wears a flat cap backwards.

Officers are concerned for his welfare and are asking anyone who has seen him or has any information on where he may be to contact Suffolk Police on 101 quoting CAD 16 of January 5.