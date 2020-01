Missing 46-year-old man is found

Missing man Brett Peters has now been found Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN Archant

A 46-year-old man missing from Haverhill has been found.

Brett Peters was reported missing over the weekend but was located in the town on Sunday night.

Police thanked the public for their assistance with the appeal.