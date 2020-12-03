Win a combine harvester ride and ventriloquism lessons at this quirky auction

A combine harvester ride is one of a number of quirky prizes up for grabs at a charity auction for renovations on the roof of St Mary's Church, Brettenham. Picture: PA Wire/PA Images PA Wire/PA Images

A ride on a combine harvester and a ventriloquist lesson are up for grabs at a charity auction aiming to raise money for the renovation of a church roof.

Members of Brettenham parish are holding the auction in a bid to raise money for improvements to their church tower’s roof which is in urgent need of repair.

The auction, which will end on Sunday, features 24 lots of interesting lots with all of the profits going towards the project.

Alongside the combine harvester ride is a sailing trip on the river Cam, a haunch of venison, a day out at Go Ape and a trip out with Rattlesden Gliding Club.

Chris Clarke, chair of the Brettenham Parish Council, said: “Despite the lockdown restrictions this year, our church has remained a constant support to us all, albeit online for much of the time.

“Rev Tiffer Robinson and his team have made a tremendous effort not just with services online but coffee mornings, quiz nights and family activities.

“In fact, our residents have become very tech savvy of late so it seemed appropriate to host our first online auction in the lead up to Christmas.”

All bids have to be emailed here before midnight on Sunday, December 6. Lots can be viewed here.