What will happen in the Brexit debate today? Live updates, and what our MPs say
PUBLISHED: 09:30 19 October 2019 | UPDATED: 10:07 19 October 2019
Today history is being made in the House of Commons as the first Saturday debate since the Falklands Crisis in 1982 has brought MPs into the Chamber for a weekend sitting.
We are watching events - along with the anti-Brexit march taking place through central London at the same time.
See what is happening - and have your say on this live feed that will be open while the Commons is sitting.