See the new 'Brexit maze' leaving people lost and confused

09 August, 2019 - 19:01
Undley Farm's Brexit maze, as seen from the sky. Picture: UNDLEY FARM

Archant

With its never-ending twists and turns, it is leaving many feeling utterly lost and bewildered.

The new Brexit themed maize maze has opened for the summer at Undley Farm. PICTURE: RACHEL EDGEThe new Brexit themed maize maze has opened for the summer at Undley Farm. PICTURE: RACHEL EDGE

But if you can find your way out of this confusing Brexit-themed maze, you might just have the skills needed to negotiate the UK's complicated EU withdrawal.

Anthony and Sally Pooley have created this stunning maize maze in their 10-acre field at Undley Farm, near Beck Row in Suffolk, to replicate the puzzle facing the likes of Boris Johnson and Michael Gove.

While the exit might seem obvious, it's only when you get inside that you're faced with an array of blind alleys, wrong turns and dead ends - a feeling many in Westminster and Brussels can relate to.

Yet even when it seems like you might never leave, Mr Pooley has assured visitors there is a way out...somehow.

Whether it is the route even 52% of its visitors will want to take is another matter, especially as it ends with a controversial "second referendum" to see where people now stand over the 2016 result.

However Mr Pooley is confident Undley Farm's family-friendly, political-themed challenge - open until August 31, rather than Britain's October Brexit deadline - will provide light-hearted relief from the country's EU shenanigans.

"We thought we'd try a summer maze for the six weeks of the summer holidays," he said.

"I thought we'd try Brexit because like it or loathe it, we thought we'd try and take a humorous slant.

"We always try to look for something topical and because it's been going on long enough, we thought we'd try and make a bit of fun out of it rather than all the doom and gloom that's been going on."

Mr Pooley said it would be a "pretty fair assumption that it could be quite tricky to get out of the maze, as it may be to get out of Europe".

He and his team took two days to painstakingly mow shape of the EU countries into the field - and with 900 coordinates, it sounds as complex as Britain's EU withdrawal agreement.

Those taking part in the maze are challenged to find marker boards for EU member states by visiting each of the countries in the maze,

There will be different colour pens for each EU country. The more countries found, the more colours participants will have on their map.

If they do manage to negotiate an orderly Brexit, participants can choose to place their shaded map into either the 'leave' or the 'remain' postbox - and, in so doing, cast their vote in the Undley referendum.

And Mr Pooley is hopeful for a few famous guests looking for inspiration about how to tackle Brexit.

"If Boris wants to come and get his way out of this one, he's welcome," Mr Pooley said.

The maze is open daily from 10am to 5pm, with the last admission at 4pm.

Tickets are £10 for adults, £8 for children aged between three and 16 and £32 for a family ticket.

Children aged under three go free.

For more information, click here.

Gordon Ramsay pictured in Suffolk on mystery visit

Celebrity chef Gordon Ramsay has been in Bury St Edmunds visiting a local business. Picture: PA Photo/Steve Parsons.

Huge fire tears through farmhouse

A house is well alight at a farm in Gislingham Road, Finningham Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

‘Outstanding’ school sees Ofsted rating plummet

Bedfield Church of England Primary School, near Woodbridge, was told it requires improvement in four out of five categories Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

Four weeks of overnight A12 closures to start next week – with 20 mile diversions

The A12 will be closed overnight for four weeks while work is carried out. Picture: SIMON PARKER

Channing Tatum and Jessie J reported to be the latest celebs to move to Suffolk

Jessie J has reportedly moved to Suffolk Picture: JEN O'NEILL

