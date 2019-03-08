Brexit Party announces candidates for Suffolk seats in next election

Dr David Bull is standing for the Brexit Party in Central Suffolk and North Ipswich. Picture: BREXIT PARTY Archant

The contest for the Central Suffolk and North Ipswich constituency could have a distinctly medical tinge at the next general election with two high-profile doctors trying to get elected for the seat.

The Brexit Party announced Nicola Thomas as its candidate for Ipswich. Picture: BREXIT PARTY The Brexit Party announced Nicola Thomas as its candidate for Ipswich. Picture: BREXIT PARTY

And The Brexit Party has named a candidate for the marginal Ipswich seat - in a move that could split the anti-EU vote in the town.

Brexit Party MEP and television personality Dr David Bull has been selected by his party to challenge sitting Conservative MP Dr Dan Poulter in the Central Suffolk and North Ipswich constituency at the next general election.

Although Dr Poulter voted remain in the 2016 general election and backed Theresa May's Withdrawal Deal during its unsuccessful passage through Parliament earlier this year, he supported Boris Johnson in the Tory leadership battle - and backs the call to come out of the EU on October 31 whatever the situation at that time.

Dr Bull went to Framlingham College in the 1980s and has a home in that part of the constituency. Since the mid-1990s he has become a familiar face on television as a medical expert.

During the 2000s his appearances diversified and he was one of the presenters of Most Haunted Live! He has also appeared on many television programmes in the US and now splits his time between both sides of the Atlantic.

He won a seat in the European Parliament in May for North West England - which he would have to give up if he were elected to Parliament. However Dr Poulter has a majority of 17,000 in one of the safest seats in the county.

The Brexit Party's Nicola Thomas will be trying to win Ipswich - but her intervention could have a more serious bearing on the result in the constituency.

Conservative Tom Hunt is a strong supporter of leaving the EU - and her intervention could help split the "Leave" vote in the next election. However Brexit Party supporters insist they are as likely to win votes from disgruntled Labour supporters as anti-EU Tories.

Labour MP Sandy Martin will be defending a majority of 836 in a seat which voted 56%-44% to leave the EU in 2017, although he is strongly opposed to leaving without a deal.

If the election in Ipswich is fought on the EU issue, Ms Thomas' intervention could be decisive.