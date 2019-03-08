E-edition Read the EADT online edition
Search

Advanced search

People's Vote Brexit debate in Bury St Edmunds

PUBLISHED: 17:00 02 October 2019 | UPDATED: 17:53 02 October 2019

People's Vote campaigners will be holding an event to bring together remainers and brexiteers in Bury St Edmunds Pictures: STEFAN ROUSSEAU/PA

People's Vote campaigners will be holding an event to bring together remainers and brexiteers in Bury St Edmunds Pictures: STEFAN ROUSSEAU/PA

PA Wire/PA Images

An event aiming to bring remainers and Brexiteers together in debate on the European Union is to be held in Bury St Edmunds.

The event, organised by the People's Vote campaign - which aims to see the public return to the ballot box for a second referendum on European Union membership - is claiming to take a different approach to previous protest routes.

Organisers hope to bring both sides of the argument together in an attempt to better understand differing viewpoints in order to achieve consensus and "move forward".

Panellists at the event, in the United Reform Church Hall in Whiting Street, include Conservative councillor Karen Soons and Labour's Kevin Hind, as well as local GP Rachel Edwards.

You may also want to watch:

Christina Birt, campaigner for the People's Vote in Suffolk, said: "Well over three years of trying to solve Brexit has done absolutely nothing to address the towering challenges this country faces. People want better schools, hospitals and roads, and they're tired of fruitless negotiation with the EU.

"I believe the only way to put the Brexit issue to bed is a final say referendum, and this can only be a success if we're prepared to listen to people we disagree with: those who have different views about whether we should be part of the EU and those who aren't sure whether a people's vote is the right way forward.

"A new referendum can solve the Brexit crisis, if it becomes a chance for all sides to make their voices heard."

Doors for the event on Thursday, October 3, open at 5.30pm for a 6pm start.

Further details on the event can be found here.

Most Read

Two people die in Suffolk house blaze tragedy

Two people have died in a house fire in Capel St Mary. Picture: ARCHANT

Pub looking for new tenants after offers turned down to buy it

The Crown at Leiston is looking for a new tenant Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

Two left trapped in cars after crash in Suffolk country lane

The crash left two people trapped in their cars. Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

Slimming World and Weight Watchers friendly meals on offer at new ‘healthier’ takeaway

The team at Simply Spuds Picture: Simply Spuds

‘It’s heartbreaking’ – Neighbours shocked after two people die in house fire

Emergency services attend the scene of a fatal house fire in Capel St Mary where two people have died Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Most Read

Two people die in Suffolk house blaze tragedy

Two people have died in a house fire in Capel St Mary. Picture: ARCHANT

Pub looking for new tenants after offers turned down to buy it

The Crown at Leiston is looking for a new tenant Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

Two left trapped in cars after crash in Suffolk country lane

The crash left two people trapped in their cars. Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

Slimming World and Weight Watchers friendly meals on offer at new ‘healthier’ takeaway

The team at Simply Spuds Picture: Simply Spuds

‘It’s heartbreaking’ – Neighbours shocked after two people die in house fire

Emergency services attend the scene of a fatal house fire in Capel St Mary where two people have died Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Latest from the East Anglian Daily Times

LOOK: Stunning six-bedroom Suffolk home to appear on Grand Designs tonight

Kevin McCloud with homeowners Toby and Libby Leeming in west Suffolk whose home will appear on Grand Designs Picture: FREMANTLE/GRAND DESIGNS

‘It’s heartbreaking’ – Neighbours shocked after two people die in house fire

Emergency services attend the scene of a fatal house fire in Capel St Mary where two people have died Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Six miles of queues on A12 following collision

There are six miles of queues on the A12 following a multi vehicle collision Picture: GREGG BROWN

Family business ‘shocked and saddened’ after thieves steal safe and charity box

Rafi's Spicebox in Sudbury was broken into over the weekend. Picture: RAFI'S SPICEBOX

Man flown to hospital after car collides with tree and catches fire

A car collided with a tree in Cranley Green Road before catching fire Picture: GOOGLE MAPS
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists