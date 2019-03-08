People's Vote Brexit debate in Bury St Edmunds

People's Vote campaigners will be holding an event to bring together remainers and brexiteers in Bury St Edmunds Pictures: STEFAN ROUSSEAU/PA PA Wire/PA Images

An event aiming to bring remainers and Brexiteers together in debate on the European Union is to be held in Bury St Edmunds.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

The event, organised by the People's Vote campaign - which aims to see the public return to the ballot box for a second referendum on European Union membership - is claiming to take a different approach to previous protest routes.

Organisers hope to bring both sides of the argument together in an attempt to better understand differing viewpoints in order to achieve consensus and "move forward".

Panellists at the event, in the United Reform Church Hall in Whiting Street, include Conservative councillor Karen Soons and Labour's Kevin Hind, as well as local GP Rachel Edwards.

You may also want to watch:

Christina Birt, campaigner for the People's Vote in Suffolk, said: "Well over three years of trying to solve Brexit has done absolutely nothing to address the towering challenges this country faces. People want better schools, hospitals and roads, and they're tired of fruitless negotiation with the EU.

"I believe the only way to put the Brexit issue to bed is a final say referendum, and this can only be a success if we're prepared to listen to people we disagree with: those who have different views about whether we should be part of the EU and those who aren't sure whether a people's vote is the right way forward.

"A new referendum can solve the Brexit crisis, if it becomes a chance for all sides to make their voices heard."

Doors for the event on Thursday, October 3, open at 5.30pm for a 6pm start.

Further details on the event can be found here.