Urgent appeal to find missing 82-year-old

Brian Nunn, 82, has gone missing from his home in Leiston sparking a Suffolk police appeal Picture: SUFFOLK CONSTABULARY SUFFOLK CONSTABULARY

Can you help Suffolk police find missing Brian Nunn, from Leiston?

Officers have put out an urgent appeal to help trace the 82-year-old, who was last seen at around 10am yesterday.

He left the family home on foot, and has not been seen since.

Detectives say he has medical conditions, which require medication.

Brian is described as white, 6ft 1in, of medium build but does stoop over, has grey hair with dark flecks, and is clean shaven.

He was last seen wearing beige trousers, a navy T-shirt, and a dark brown gilet.

Police and Brian's family are very concerned for his welfare, and overnight members of the Suffolk Lowland Search and Rescue have joined officers in the search for him.

Anyone who thinks they may have seen Brian, or has any information about where he might be, should contact the duty sergeant for Halesworth on 101, quoting CAD 444 of July 19.