Former carpenter was missing for two weeks before body found in marshland, inquest concludes

Brian Nunn, 82 went missing from his Leiston home in July 2019. Picture: SUFFOLK CONSTABULARY Archant

A former carpenter who was reported missing by his family last year was found in marshland less than a mile away from his Leiston home, an inquest has heard.

Dashcam footage of Brian Nunn, 82, was released after he went missing from his Leiston home last year. Picture: SUFFOLK CONSTABULARY Dashcam footage of Brian Nunn, 82, was released after he went missing from his Leiston home last year. Picture: SUFFOLK CONSTABULARY

Brian Nunn, 82, was reported missing by his wife in July 2019 after being seen leaving his home in Abbey Road on foot.

A huge search ensued and Mr Nunn’s wife Janice and son Andrew put out an impassioned plea for information, saying they were becoming increasingly worried about his welfare as he suffered from an irregular heartbeat which leaves him out of breath.

Suffolk police also released a dash-cam image of Mr Nunn, captured as he walked along Lovers Lane heading towards Sizewell on the afternoon he went missing.

More than 200 people from the area came together to look for Mr Nunn and a Facebook page was set up to organise twice-daily searches.

His body was discovered almost two weeks after he was reported missing by a search and rescue drone, less than a mile away from his front door.

An inquest into his death took place at Ipswich Coroners Court on April 28.

Senior coroner Nigel Parsley concluded that Mr Nunn was found in long grass and marsh near Leiston after the conclusion of a huge search, which began after he was reported missing at 9.11pm on July 19.

The coroner added that Mr Nunn suffered from dementia, had a heart condition and had previously wandered off before.

Extensive searches conducted by Suffolk police, Suffolk Lowland Search and Rescue, Civil Nuclear Constabulary Officers, HM Coastguard, the National Police Air Service and drones, failed to find the former carpenter in the days after his initial disappearance.

Further searches took place over a two week period and on August 1, Mr Nunn’s body was located near to Lovers Lane.

It was revealed that a drone controlled by a specialist search team had found Mr Nunn’s body.

A post-mortem investigation could not establish the cause of death, but no evidence of any third party involvement or unnatural cause of death could be identified.

Mr Parsley gave an open conclusion to the inquest.

He also recorded the medical cause of death as unascertained due to decomposition.