Missing Leiston man spotted on dash cam footage

PUBLISHED: 17:38 21 July 2019 | UPDATED: 17:38 21 July 2019

Brian Nunn, 82, who has been missing from his Leiston home since Friday, has been spotted on dash cam footage. Picture: SUFFOLK CONSTABULARY

Brian Nunn, 82, who has been missing from his Leiston home since Friday, has been spotted on dash cam footage. Picture: SUFFOLK CONSTABULARY

Archant

A missing man from Leiston has been spotted on dash cam footage after going missing from his family home.

A road was closed in Leiston yesterday in the search for Brian Nunn, 82. Picture: SUFFOLK CONSTABULARYA road was closed in Leiston yesterday in the search for Brian Nunn, 82. Picture: SUFFOLK CONSTABULARY

Brian Nunn, 82, was reported missing after he was seen leaving his home by foot at around 10am on Friday, July 19.

However, new dash cam footage from Satyrday morning shows him walking along Lover's Lane in Leiston.

Police are becoming increasingly concerned for the welfare Mr Nunn, who has several medical conditions which require medication.

He is described as white, 6ft 1in tall, of medium build but does stoop over, has grey hair with dark flecks, and is clean shaven.

He was last seen wearing beige trousers, a navy t-shirt and a dark brown gilet.

Officers had received a number of reports of possible sightings of Mr Nunn, one of which has now been confirmed as him.

An image captured on a dash cam at around 10am on Saturday, July 20 showed him walking along the side of Lover's lane to the north of Leiston.

Extensive searches have been taking place in the Leiston area by police officers, assisted by volunteers from Suffolk Lowland Search and Rescue.

Fire crews were called to Sizewell Gap at around 10.45am on Sunday by police officers who requested to use their drone.

The aerial camera equipment was flown over beaches and open fields, alongside a police helicopter which was also being used to view the area.

Abbey Road in Leiston was also closed for a period of time yesterday in relation to the police investigation. However it was quickly reopened again and detectives reiterated that they were still searching for Mr Nunn.

Anyone who believes they have seen Mr Nunn, or who has any information about his whereabouts, is asked to contact the duty sergeant at Halesworth Police Station on 101.

WATCH: Spectacular footage of huge crop fire on the edge of Ipswich

Fire crews are battling a huge field fire near Ipswich Picture: STEVE HAYWARD

Matchday Recap: Blues hit five as Norwood completes his treble and Jackson adds a brace

Kayden Jackson scores the second for Town early in the second half. Picture: STEVE WALLER WWW.STEPHENWALLER.COM

'A very worrying situation' – More than 400 jobs lost as factory confirms closure

Witham MP Priti Patel has said the closure of 2 Sisters Food Group�s Witham factory is hugely disappointing. Image: PA / Google.

How will you get to Ipswich's Chantry Park for Ed Sheeran concert?

Residents of this area of the town will be sent permits to allow them to access their homes during the closure for the Ed Sheeran concerts. Picture: Google Maps/Ipswich Council

Who has bought this award-winning Suffolk pub?

The Crown, in Stoke-by-Nayland, has been sold to The Chestnut Group. Photo: Erin Freeman.

