E-edition Read the EADT online edition
Search

Advanced search

Body of missing Leiston man, 82, was found by drone, inquest hears

PUBLISHED: 15:14 27 December 2019 | UPDATED: 15:14 27 December 2019

Brian Nunn, 82, went missing from his home in Leiston, Suffolk, on Friday July 19, 2019 Picture: SUFFOLK CONSTABULARY

Brian Nunn, 82, went missing from his home in Leiston, Suffolk, on Friday July 19, 2019 Picture: SUFFOLK CONSTABULARY

Archant

The body of a missing 82-year-old man from Leiston whose disappearance sparked a large-scale search and rescue mission in Suffolk was discovered by a drone, an inquest opening has heard.

Dash-cam footage of Mr Nunn walking along Lovers Lane was released by police as the search continued Picture: SUFFOLK CONSTABULARYDash-cam footage of Mr Nunn walking along Lovers Lane was released by police as the search continued Picture: SUFFOLK CONSTABULARY

Brian Nunn was pronounced dead on August 1, 2019 after his body was found in a field near Sizewell.

Mr Nunn had disappeared from his home in Abbey Road at around 10am on Friday, July 19, and was reported missing by his wife.

Police launched a search operation to find him, enrolling the help of specialist search teams including volunteers from Suffolk Lowland Search and Rescue, a police helicopter and dog teams.

Mr Nunn's wife Janice and son Andrew put out an impassioned plea for information, saying they were growing increasing worried about his welfare as he suffered from an irregular heartbeat which leaves him out of breath.

Suffolk police also released a dash-cam image of Mr Nunn, captured as he walked along Lovers Lane heading towards Sizewell on the afternoon he went missing.

More than 200 people from the area came together to look for Mr Nunn and a Facebook page was set up to organise twice-daily searches. His body was discovered almost two weeks after he was reported missing by a search and rescue drone.

An inquest into his death was opened and adjourned at Suffolk Coroner's Court, in Ipswich, on Friday, December 27.

During the brief hearing, senior coroner Nigel Parsley said Mr Nunn, a former shopfitter, had been previously diagnosed with dementia and had gone missing from his home before.

He said: "On Friday, July 19, 2019, police were contacted by the wife of Mr Nunn reporting her husband was missing.

"The information posted by police control centre at the time was he had left the home address at around 10am in the morning and had not returned.

"Police were made aware he had suffered from dementia and had gone missing before.

"At 11.53pm on July 19 specialised search and rescue provided a full-scale search.

"At 7.05pm on August 1 a drone identified a deceased body within a secluded field.

"Police attended and confirmed a deceased body had been found."

Mr Parsley said the inquest would resume on March 19 following a case review in January.

Most Read

Did you see this mysterious object in the sky on Christmas Day?

The 'mystery' UFO spotted over the skies of Suffolk on Christmas Day Picture: JULIE WELLS

Ipswich Town boss Paul Lambert says his future is uncertain in bizarre post-match press conference

Town manager Paul Lambert pictured during his post match press conference. Picture: Steve Waller www.stephenwaller.com

Village set for new 360-home estate and early years centre

Trimley St Martin could be set for another 360 homes - part of the field where the development would go is to the left of this picture alongside the current estate Picture: MIKE PAGE

What are the Next Boxing Day sale opening times?

When will Next open its doors across Suffolk and Essex for its traditional Boxing Day sale? Picture: GREGG BROWN

Two airlifted to hospital after cars collide

Two people have been airlifted to West Suffolk Hospital following a car crash (File photo) Picture: EAAA

Comments have been disabled on this article.

Most Read

Did you see this mysterious object in the sky on Christmas Day?

The 'mystery' UFO spotted over the skies of Suffolk on Christmas Day Picture: JULIE WELLS

Ipswich Town boss Paul Lambert says his future is uncertain in bizarre post-match press conference

Town manager Paul Lambert pictured during his post match press conference. Picture: Steve Waller www.stephenwaller.com

Village set for new 360-home estate and early years centre

Trimley St Martin could be set for another 360 homes - part of the field where the development would go is to the left of this picture alongside the current estate Picture: MIKE PAGE

What are the Next Boxing Day sale opening times?

When will Next open its doors across Suffolk and Essex for its traditional Boxing Day sale? Picture: GREGG BROWN

Two airlifted to hospital after cars collide

Two people have been airlifted to West Suffolk Hospital following a car crash (File photo) Picture: EAAA

Latest from the East Anglian Daily Times

No weekend through trains from East Anglia to London could hit sales

There will be no through trains to London over the weekend - could regional shopping centres get a boost from shoppers? Stock Image.

Conservative Club set for spring reopening under new ownership

Paperhouse have said they now have funds to start work on the Conservative Club project Picture: ANDREW HIRST

Flying Knee Awards 2019: Best fighter, KO, submission and fight of the year, plus much more

Steve Aimable, left, dropped a points decision to featherweight champion in a non-title fight Mads Burnell at Cage Warriors 111, but he's still my fighter of the year. Picture: ROSS HALLS

Body of missing Leiston man, 82, was found by drone, inquest hears

Brian Nunn, 82, went missing from his home in Leiston, Suffolk, on Friday July 19, 2019 Picture: SUFFOLK CONSTABULARY

Nearly 200,000 drivers caught speeding across Suffolk, Essex and Norfolk

Nearly 200,000 drivers were caught speeding in Suffolk, Norfolk and Essex in 2018-19 Picture: ARCHANT
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists