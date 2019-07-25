Thunderstorms

Thunderstorms

max temp: 32°C

min temp: 19°C

Five-day forecast

E-edition Read the EADT online edition
Search

Advanced search

Subscribe to the email newsletter

'We're starting to lose hope' - Family's plea to help find missing Brian

25 July, 2019 - 19:00
Janice and Andrew Nunn appeal for help to find missing Brian Picture: TOM POTTER

Janice and Andrew Nunn appeal for help to find missing Brian Picture: TOM POTTER

Archant

The wife and son of a missing Suffolk man have made a desperate plea for help in finding the 82-year-old after he disappeared almost a week ago.

Mr Nunn, 82, was spotted on dash cam footage just outside the town Picture: SUFFOLK CONSTABULARYMr Nunn, 82, was spotted on dash cam footage just outside the town Picture: SUFFOLK CONSTABULARY

Brian Nunn, who has dementia, has not been seen by his family since leaving home, in Abbey Road, Leiston, on foot at about 10am last Friday.

Police received early reports of sightings, including a confirmed sighting captured on dash cam in Lovers Lane, walking towards Sizewell, at about 3pm on the same afternoon.

Janice Nunn, 74, said her husband had wandered off on previous occasions, but never for longer than two or three hours.

"I'm a bit numb at the moment," she said.

Brian Nunn went missing from home last Friday Picture: SUFFOLK CONSTABULARYBrian Nunn went missing from home last Friday Picture: SUFFOLK CONSTABULARY

"It's worse when I wake up and I know it's another day wondering where he is, and if he's alive.

"We think he can't have got very far because he has an irregular heartbeat which leaves him out of breath.

"We're getting to a point where we're starting to lose hope."

You may also want to watch:

Mr Nunn's son, Andrew, 56, said: "Although there were sightings on Friday, there's been nothing concrete since then, and we're left wondering where he's been.

"If he was coming back, we think he would have done by now.

"We've wondered if he might have got locked in somewhere, so we'd ask people to please check any outbuildings not used very much."

Last weekend, coastguard teams, a police helicopter, volunteers and specialist dogs joined the search.

The fire service also answered a request from police to launch a drone from Sizewell Gap, over beaches and open fields, on Sunday morning.

Abbey Road was temporarily closed as part of the search for the former shopfitter, who requires medication he left behind at home, along with his wallet, containing cash, travel passes and anticoagulant alert card.

He is described as white, 6ft 1in, of medium build but with a stoop, and grey hair with dark flecks. He was clean shaven at the time he went missing and was last seen wearing beige slacks, a navy blue polo shirt with a beer brand logo, black trainers with a white stripe and green soles, a dark brown gilet and a watch on his left wrist.

Suffolk Constabulary said extensive searches had taken place in the Leiston area, by police officers assisted by volunteers from Suffolk Lowland Search and Rescue.

Anyone who thinks they may have seen Mr Nunn, or has any information about where he might be, should contact the duty sergeant for Halesworth on 101, quoting CAD 444 of July 19.

Most Read

Major Suffolk road closed after pair airlifted to hospital with serious injuries

The Suffolk Accident Rescue Service (SARS) were also on the scene of the A143 crash, where two people were airlifted to hospital with 'multiple serious injuries' Picture: SARS

‘I think he would like to go’ - Lambert admits Judge is keen on QPR move

Paul Lambert has revealed Alan Judge wants to join QPR. Picture Pagepix

Missing Leiston man spotted on dash cam footage

Mr Nunn, 82, was spotted on dash cam footage just outside the town Picture: SUFFOLK CONSTABULARY

Ipswich Town starlet Dozzell a transfer target for rivals Norwich City

Andre Dozzell in action during the first pre-season game against Paderborn Picture: ROSS HALLS

Matchday Recap: Notts County draw marred by Nydam injury

Paul Lambert's Ipswich Town are at Notts County this evening. Picture: STEVE WALLER

Most Read

Major Suffolk road closed after pair airlifted to hospital with serious injuries

The Suffolk Accident Rescue Service (SARS) were also on the scene of the A143 crash, where two people were airlifted to hospital with 'multiple serious injuries' Picture: SARS

‘I think he would like to go’ - Lambert admits Judge is keen on QPR move

Paul Lambert has revealed Alan Judge wants to join QPR. Picture Pagepix

Missing Leiston man spotted on dash cam footage

Mr Nunn, 82, was spotted on dash cam footage just outside the town Picture: SUFFOLK CONSTABULARY

Ipswich Town starlet Dozzell a transfer target for rivals Norwich City

Andre Dozzell in action during the first pre-season game against Paderborn Picture: ROSS HALLS

Matchday Recap: Notts County draw marred by Nydam injury

Paul Lambert's Ipswich Town are at Notts County this evening. Picture: STEVE WALLER

Latest from the East Anglian Daily Times

“Mind-boggling stupidity” - suspended sentences for men who accidentally started £1.6m blaze with prank

The burned-out shell of Cycle King in Bury St Edmunds after the blaze Picture: ANDY ABBOTT

Housing development labelled ‘absolute disgrace’ during Lords debate

Persimmon Homes' development in Framlingham Picture: ANDREW HIRST

Could Suffolk and Essex temperature records be broken today?

Sarah Lucy Brown's cockapoo puppy, Dudley, cools off in his paddling pool during hot weather ahead of record breaking temperatures Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Train cancellations and hospital preparations...Suffolk’s hottest day is here

Stacey Howlett with her grandson Teddy Knight enjoying the heatwave Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

‘We’re starting to lose hope’ – Family’s plea to help find missing Brian

Janice and Andrew Nunn appeal for help to find missing Brian Picture: TOM POTTER
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists