'We're starting to lose hope' - Family's plea to help find missing Brian

Janice and Andrew Nunn appeal for help to find missing Brian Picture: TOM POTTER Archant

The wife and son of a missing Suffolk man have made a desperate plea for help in finding the 82-year-old after he disappeared almost a week ago.

Mr Nunn, 82, was spotted on dash cam footage just outside the town Picture: SUFFOLK CONSTABULARY Mr Nunn, 82, was spotted on dash cam footage just outside the town Picture: SUFFOLK CONSTABULARY

Brian Nunn, who has dementia, has not been seen by his family since leaving home, in Abbey Road, Leiston, on foot at about 10am last Friday.

Police received early reports of sightings, including a confirmed sighting captured on dash cam in Lovers Lane, walking towards Sizewell, at about 3pm on the same afternoon.

Janice Nunn, 74, said her husband had wandered off on previous occasions, but never for longer than two or three hours.

"I'm a bit numb at the moment," she said.

Brian Nunn went missing from home last Friday Picture: SUFFOLK CONSTABULARY Brian Nunn went missing from home last Friday Picture: SUFFOLK CONSTABULARY

"It's worse when I wake up and I know it's another day wondering where he is, and if he's alive.

"We think he can't have got very far because he has an irregular heartbeat which leaves him out of breath.

"We're getting to a point where we're starting to lose hope."

Mr Nunn's son, Andrew, 56, said: "Although there were sightings on Friday, there's been nothing concrete since then, and we're left wondering where he's been.

"If he was coming back, we think he would have done by now.

"We've wondered if he might have got locked in somewhere, so we'd ask people to please check any outbuildings not used very much."

Last weekend, coastguard teams, a police helicopter, volunteers and specialist dogs joined the search.

The fire service also answered a request from police to launch a drone from Sizewell Gap, over beaches and open fields, on Sunday morning.

Abbey Road was temporarily closed as part of the search for the former shopfitter, who requires medication he left behind at home, along with his wallet, containing cash, travel passes and anticoagulant alert card.

He is described as white, 6ft 1in, of medium build but with a stoop, and grey hair with dark flecks. He was clean shaven at the time he went missing and was last seen wearing beige slacks, a navy blue polo shirt with a beer brand logo, black trainers with a white stripe and green soles, a dark brown gilet and a watch on his left wrist.

Suffolk Constabulary said extensive searches had taken place in the Leiston area, by police officers assisted by volunteers from Suffolk Lowland Search and Rescue.

Anyone who thinks they may have seen Mr Nunn, or has any information about where he might be, should contact the duty sergeant for Halesworth on 101, quoting CAD 444 of July 19.