Police increasingly concerned about missing Leiston man Brian Nunn

Searches have continued to find Brian Nunn Picture: SUFFOLK CONSTABULARY Archant

Suffolk police have renewed appeals to trace 82-year-old Brian Nunn from Leiston who went missing over the weekend.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Brian Nunn, 82, who has been missing from his Leiston home since Friday, has been spotted on dash cam footage. Picture: SUFFOLK CONSTABULARY Brian Nunn, 82, who has been missing from his Leiston home since Friday, has been spotted on dash cam footage. Picture: SUFFOLK CONSTABULARY

Mr Nunn left his home on foot at around 10am on Friday, July 19 and has not returned since.

Officers have received a number of reports of possible sightings of Mr Nunn, including a confirmed sighting which was captured on dash cam at around 3pm on Friday, July 19 when he was spot on Lovers Lane near Leiston.

Mr Nunn has medical conditions which require medication, leaving family members concerned.

Suffolk police have released a description of Mr Nunn.

He is white, 6ft 1in tall, of medium build, has grey hair with dark flecks and is clean shaven.

Mr Nunn was last seen wearing beige trousers, a navy t-shirt and a dark brown gillet.

A spokesman for Suffolk police said: "Extensive searches have been taking place in the Leiston area by police officers, assisted by volunteers from Suffolk Lowland Search & Rescue."

Anyone who believes they may have seen Mr Nunn or who has any information as to his whereabouts should contac the duty sergeant at Halesworth Police Station on 101.