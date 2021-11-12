News Ipswich Town FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
Cars damaged after brick wall collapses in Framlingham

Author Picture Icon

Matthew Earth

Published: 10:16 AM November 12, 2021
Cars have been left damaged after the brick wall fell down in Framlingham

A brick wall has collapsed outside a church in Framlingham damaging a number of cars parked nearby.

The wall in Church Street, which leads to St Michael's Church and is opposite the town's former Conservative Club, fell down on Friday morning.

The brick wall fell down in Church Street, Framlingham

Bricks were left scattered across the road and cars parked next to the wall were left damaged.

Pictures taken outside the church revealed the damage caused to vehicles

Work is currently underway to clear the debris.

It is unclear how the wall collapsed.

