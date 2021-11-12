Cars damaged after brick wall collapses in Framlingham
Published: 10:16 AM November 12, 2021
- Credit: Simon Merrin
A brick wall has collapsed outside a church in Framlingham damaging a number of cars parked nearby.
The wall in Church Street, which leads to St Michael's Church and is opposite the town's former Conservative Club, fell down on Friday morning.
Bricks were left scattered across the road and cars parked next to the wall were left damaged.
Work is currently underway to clear the debris.
It is unclear how the wall collapsed.