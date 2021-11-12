Cars damaged after brick wall collapses in Framlingham

Cars have been left damaged after the brick wall fell down in Framlingham - Credit: Simon Merrin

A brick wall has collapsed outside a church in Framlingham damaging a number of cars parked nearby.

The wall in Church Street, which leads to St Michael's Church and is opposite the town's former Conservative Club, fell down on Friday morning.

The brick wall fell down in Church Street, Framlingham - Credit: Simon Merrin

Bricks were left scattered across the road and cars parked next to the wall were left damaged.

Pictures taken outside the church revealed the damage caused to vehicles - Credit: Simon Merrin

Work is currently underway to clear the debris.

It is unclear how the wall collapsed.