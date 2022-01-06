News Ipswich Town FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
Temporary closure for charity café due to rise in Covid cases

person

Toby Lown

Published: 7:00 PM January 6, 2022
The Bridge Project Sudbury

The Bridge Project's café, in Gainsborough Street, is temporarily closing its doors as a result of the rising number of Covid cases. - Credit: Google Maps

The Bridge Project in Sudbury has made the decision to temporarily close the doors of its café, due to the rise in Covid cases.

Set up in 1995, the charity assists disadvantaged adults in the community. The social enterprise runs a variety of social activities as well as creative workshops and a meal delivery service. 

The café, in Gainsborough Street, serves as a hub for the charities work, serving locally sourced food and drink.

A statement on Facebook confirmed that the café would be shutting its doors: "In light of the current increase in Covid cases we have taken the difficult decision to temporarily close our café. This is to allow our catering team to focus on delivering our high quality meals to the community."  

While the café will be out of action the Bridge Project have said that "exciting new developments" planned for 2022 are set to be announced.  


Coronavirus
Suffolk
Sudbury News

