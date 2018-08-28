Traffic chaos as car crash closes Ipswich bridge
PUBLISHED: 09:17 31 January 2019 | UPDATED: 12:57 31 January 2019
Archant
A two car crash has closed Stoke Bridge near the Ipswich Waterfront.
Suffolk police were called to the incident at 8.40am and have closed the bridge, also knows as Bridge Street, while the cars were recovered.
No-one was injured in the crash which involved a Ford Fiesta and a Toyota Aygo.
Cars are now being diverted around that crash by police who advise drivers to avoid the area while the incident is dealt with.