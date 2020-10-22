Police scene lifted as firearms probe searches complete
PUBLISHED: 15:01 22 October 2020 | UPDATED: 15:01 22 October 2020
Police have completed searches of a Woodbridge property as part of an investigation into alleged firearms offences.
A police scene was in place in Bridgewood Road, Woodbridge, since a search warrant was executed by police at the end of last week.
On Wednesday, about 30 homes were evacuated and a 50-metre cordon put in place as the bomb squad carried out a controlled explosion on nearby Fen Meadow after unknown chemicals were found at the property.
Father and son, Crispen Richards, 58, and Philip Richards, 24, have been charged with possession of a disguised firearm – a walking stick – and possession of a shortened shotgun.
Registered gun dealer Crispen Richards and his son Philip, a “servant” on the licence, were arrested after a search on Friday and a licence visit to the same premises the previous day.
Police confirmed searches were completed on Wednesday afternoon.
