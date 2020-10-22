Police scene lifted as firearms probe searches complete

Policed outside the property in Bridgewood Road Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN Archant

Police have completed searches of a Woodbridge property as part of an investigation into alleged firearms offences.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

A police scene was in place in Bridgewood Road, Woodbridge, since a search warrant was executed by police at the end of last week.

On Wednesday, about 30 homes were evacuated and a 50-metre cordon put in place as the bomb squad carried out a controlled explosion on nearby Fen Meadow after unknown chemicals were found at the property.

Father and son, Crispen Richards, 58, and Philip Richards, 24, have been charged with possession of a disguised firearm – a walking stick – and possession of a shortened shotgun.

Registered gun dealer Crispen Richards and his son Philip, a “servant” on the licence, were arrested after a search on Friday and a licence visit to the same premises the previous day.

Police confirmed searches were completed on Wednesday afternoon.