Gun dealer and son denied bail on illegal firearms charges

PUBLISHED: 16:55 19 October 2020 | UPDATED: 16:55 19 October 2020

An officer outside the property in Bridgewood Road, Woodbridge Picture: ARCHANT

Archant

A father and son have appeared in court accused of firearms offences after police executed a warrant at an address in Woodbridge.

A forensics van in Bridgewood Road, Woodbridge Picture: ARCHANTA forensics van in Bridgewood Road, Woodbridge Picture: ARCHANT

Crispen Richards, 58, and Philip Richards, 24, appeared in custody at Suffolk Magistrates’ Court, via video link from Martlesham Heath police investigation centre, on Monday afternoon.

Both men have been charged with possession of a disguised firearm – namely a walking stick – and possession of a shortened shotgun.

Bridgewood Road in Woodbridge Picture: ARCHANTBridgewood Road in Woodbridge Picture: ARCHANT

The father and son, of Bridgewood Road, Woodbridge, entered no pleas the charges – the most serious of which – possession of a disguised firearm – can only be dealt with before a judge at crown court.

Registered gun dealer Crispen Richards and his son Philip, a ‘servant’ on the licence, were arrested and taken into custody for questioning following a search of the property on Friday and a licence visit to the same premises the previous day.

A tent in front of the property in Bridgewood Road, Woodbridge Picture: ARCHANTA tent in front of the property in Bridgewood Road, Woodbridge Picture: ARCHANT

On Sunday morning, police confirmed the two men had been charged with possession of a disguised firearm and possession of a shortened shotgun in contravention of section 4(1) of the Firearms Act 1968.

A forensic scene was in place at a property in Bridgewood Road, Woodbridge, over the weekend.

Searches are still underway at the property and are understood to be continuing until Wednesday.

Adrian Dagger, representing the pair, asked magistrates to grant both men bail with conditions to reside and sleep at home, under an electronically monitored curfew, following the conclusion of searches.

Magistrates denied bail and remanded both men in custody until a hearing at Ipswich Crown Court on November 16.

