Gun dealer and son denied bail on illegal firearms charges

A father and son have appeared in court accused of firearms offences after police executed a warrant at an address in Woodbridge.

Crispen Richards, 58, and Philip Richards, 24, appeared in custody at Suffolk Magistrates’ Court, via video link from Martlesham Heath police investigation centre, on Monday afternoon.

Both men have been charged with possession of a disguised firearm – namely a walking stick – and possession of a shortened shotgun.

The father and son, of Bridgewood Road, Woodbridge, entered no pleas the charges – the most serious of which – possession of a disguised firearm – can only be dealt with before a judge at crown court.

Registered gun dealer Crispen Richards and his son Philip, a ‘servant’ on the licence, were arrested and taken into custody for questioning following a search of the property on Friday and a licence visit to the same premises the previous day.

On Sunday morning, police confirmed the two men had been charged with possession of a disguised firearm and possession of a shortened shotgun in contravention of section 4(1) of the Firearms Act 1968.

A forensic scene was in place at a property in Bridgewood Road, Woodbridge, over the weekend.

Searches are still underway at the property and are understood to be continuing until Wednesday.

Adrian Dagger, representing the pair, asked magistrates to grant both men bail with conditions to reside and sleep at home, under an electronically monitored curfew, following the conclusion of searches.

Magistrates denied bail and remanded both men in custody until a hearing at Ipswich Crown Court on November 16.